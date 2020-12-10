A FAMILY-RUN tailoring firm has closed its shop and offices in York city centre, where it was based for 17 years, to move to a larger premises.

Mullen & Mullen recently moved out of its shop at 16 High Petergate and offices at 20a High Petergate and relocated to Middlethorpe Business Park, off Sim Balk Lane, on the outskirts of York.

A sign on the door of its former shop says: "After 17 years we have finally outgrown our birthplace on High Petergate in York.

"We have now moved to our spacious new HQ in Middlethorpe."

The premises where Mullen & Mullen were based on High Petergate, York

The move was planned for several months, during which time the firm informed customers about it relocating.

The business was started by Dominic Mullen when he was 23, selling up-market gentlemen's gifts such as luggage, watches and fragrances under the name Upper 10.

The change of name to Mullen & Mullen reflected the input of Dominic's brother, Damien, who joined the company, full-time, shortly after its creation.

Explaining more about why Mullen & Mullen has moved, its website says: "Whilst Damien and Dominic have been keen supporters of York city centre, those familiar with the parking issues and limitations in York will be pleased to hear about the unlimited parking.

Mullen & Mullen's new HQ at Middlethorpe Business Park.

"Whilst the outstanding landlords in High Petergate, York Conservation Trust, have supported the growth of the business, not even they can provide the 300Mbps that awaits at the new location which will allow the business to operate to the fullest of its abilities.

"After 17 happy years and leaving behind a shop that they had extended over the years to make it nearly twice as large, they are very excited about the move."