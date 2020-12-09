Gogglebox favourite Sophie Sandiford has been forced to warn her followers after hackers stole her identity.

Sophie is one of the post popular stars of the Channel 4 hit show, appearing alongside brother Pete every Friday night.

The brother and sister duo have fans in hysterics with their take on the week’s TV, not least Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan who was in fits of laughter after seeing a clip of the Blackpool siblings earlier this week.

The clip from Gogglebox where Good Morning Britain appeared on the show showed Sophie saying: "Piers has a cup of aggression before he goes on here to get him fired up.

"And a spoonful of concrete cuz he’s hard as f**k."

“Love that! I love that,” Piers admitted after seeing it on GMB.

On Monday Sophie, 24, was forced to warn her 300,000 Instagram followers of a scam on her Instagram story.

She wrote: "Sorry if anyone has been receiving messages from a fake account this evening," Sophie wrote on Monday night (December 7).

"Thankfully, I think the account has been taken down but if you do receive any strange messages please report and block.

"Thank you, Soph."

Sophie's Instagram story. (@sophiesandiford1/Instagram)The warning comes just a week after the star revealed she was losing her job at Debenhams.

Posting a picture alongside a colleague she wrote: "We might be going but we are going with a smile #debenhams."

Sophie and her brother Pete will be back on our screens on Friday night along with the rest of the cast as Gogglebox returns Friday from 9pm.