THERE have been four further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 321.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 64 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 344 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 43,248.
Patients were aged between 16 and 100 years old. All except 11, aged 51 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 18 to December 8, with the majority being on or after December 4.
Their families have been informed.
