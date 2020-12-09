A NEW health studio is being launched in York in January.

fit20 will create three new jobs when it opens on Heworth Road in Heworth.

Martyn Turnbull who has spent 35 years running the local car showroom, Turnbulls, bought the franchise after trying out the fit20 high-intensity resistance training concept.

Bucking the trend during the pandemic, the fit20 franchise has grown its membership this year, and attributes its success to its clean, spacious environment, two customer limit and one-on-one training with an instructor in PPE.

fit20 combines the human touch with cutting-edge technology, adapting and innovating science-based high intensity resistance training. The concept aims to increase functional strength, endurance, energy and support the immune system.

Martyn, a keen sportsman, tried the training which can be done in 20 minutes, and was impressed by the results.

"People of all ages are recognising the importance of staying fit and healthy after the pandemic and a socially-distanced, clean and safe environment is very important to us and our customers," he said.

"This is an attractive offering for those who don’t like the gym or would prefer to work out in a more considered, targeted and efficient way.

“Heworth is the ideal place to open the studio. It’s a vibrant suburb and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the local community. With only a 20-minute commitment per week, this concept suits those who have a busy lifestyle or would rather spend their time elsewhere. ”

Niri Patel, of fit20 UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Martyn to the fit20 family. His years of dedication to his family business, customer service and adaptability make him the perfect franchisee and we are able to support him with an international network of studios, cutting-edge technology plus local marketing support.”