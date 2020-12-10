A WOMAN barricaded herself in her living room when a 'gurning' thug broke down her front door and invaded her home, York Crown Court heard.

Kyle Christopher Illingworth, 30, seemed high on drugs when he went to the house on the morning of October 28, said James Howard, prosecuting.

“He backed up five metres, took a run up and kicked at the door, causing it to break,” said the barrister.

Jailing Illingworth for two months, Recorder Jonathan Sandiford said he had caused “great fear” to the woman.

He also made a 12-month restraining order banning Illingworth from contacting the woman or going to her home street in York.

Last August, police cordoned off part of Cornlands Road, Acomb, as part of a major search to find Illingworth and another man.

He was arrested the next day in Humberside.

In early October, Illingworth finished a parole period following his release from a lengthy prison sentence for breaking his then girlfriend’s eye socket, jaw and nose.

The 30-year-old, formerly of Acomb and now of Laurence Grove, Selby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Mr Howard said the woman had had a “casual relationship” with Illingworth for four weeks last summer.

At 8.55am on October 28, he looked in the window of the woman’s house, the court heard.

“She formed the view he was under the influence of drugs as he was ‘gurning’ and the defendant was staring intensively at her,” said the barrister.

He was insulting about her and a man in the house and she told him to go away. Illingworth kicked the front door twice without forcing it open before the running kick.

The woman barricaded herself in the living room as he burst into the house.

When told the police had been called, Illingworth ran out of the house.

For Illingworth, Victoria Smith-Swain said he was in a new relationship and recognised that his relationship with the woman was over.

She gave no further mitigation after the judge said he would pass a sentence leading to Illingworth’s immediate release.

Illingworth had been remanded in custody since his arrest.