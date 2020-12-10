STAFF from a care home in York put together an elf-themed party for the residents to spread some festive cheer, all while raising awareness of the Alzheimer’s Society.
The team from the RMBI Connaught Court care home in Fulford dressed up in elf costumes for a day of festive fun.
Residents enjoyed a special Christmas singalong with a coffee morning.
Later, everyone came together to sing Christmas carols and had a glass of sherry.
One of Connaught Court's activities coordinators, Fran Tagg, said: “We had a lot of fun celebrating Elf Day.
“Seeing our staff dressed as elves certainly put a smile on our residents’ faces and gave us all a good giggle.
“We see the effects of dementia every day at our Home, so we’re passionate about raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Society.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, residents have been able to meet with their loved ones in the home’s special Covid-secure visitor pod, which has measures in place to allow safe visiting to prevent the spread of the virus.
The home is also currently able to safely welcome new residents.
RMBI Home Connaught Court is run by RMBI Care Company, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.
The company provides a home for more than 1,000 people across England and Wales, all while supporting many more with dementia and nursing care.
Further information can be found at: http://www.rmbi.org.uk