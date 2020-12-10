A POPULAR riverside route is set to be upgraded - after councillors lobbied for improvement works.

The route between Scarborough Bridge and Jubilee Terrace could be widened to make more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Lighting along the route will be improved and work will take place to reduce the flood risk.

Holgate councillor Kallum Taylor said if the proposed closure of Leeman Road goes ahead, the path will be the only direct route open at all times between the city centre and about 1,466 homes in the area.

He said: “Irrespective of the plans for York Central, this popular but problematic route needs improving anyway.

"However, those plans, which include the potential closure of Leeman Road, increase the urgency for the council to get on with it.

"After raising this for almost three years now it’s encouraging to see the administration finally acknowledge this in public and confirm that they share our aspiration."

He said the plans could include putting in CCTV cameras and changing the barrier at Jubilee Terrace to make the footpath more accessible. The footpath could also be raised to make it less likely to be cut off when the river is high.