A sweet shop in the heart of York is closing its doors for good on Christmas Eve.

Debbie's York in Stonegate has announced it is shutting up shop, with its last trading day on December 24.

Indie York posted the news on its social media platforms after being asked to make it public by shop owner Richard Tolson.

The post said that the decision not to renew the lease has been taken 'with great sadness and with a heavy heart'.

However, the challenges of 2020 - including Covid-19, the lockdown and the resurfacing of Stonegate - had 'devastated not only our business but York in general'.

"I am sure we will sadly not be alone in closing. The high street is going through a huge transformation, and I'm not sure what it will look like on the other side. 2021 is going to be a difficult year and I am not able to sustain any more loss." The message thanked customers from near and far and wishes everyone luck.

There will be a final big reduction sale up until the final day with half-price offers on many items.

Debbie's York sells old favourites like Mon Chéri, Niederegger and Farah's from Harrogate, as well as homemade fudge bars and chocolate novelties.

Indie York chairman Johnny Hayes said the closure announcement was 'very sad news'.

"They are a proper traditional sweet shop. It is very sad when they go.

"Unfortunately I suspect there will be quite a number joining them," he told The Press. "It is not the easiest time. It is hard for a lot of independents. Their margins are very tight. it doens't take very much to turn a profit into a loss."