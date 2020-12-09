SELBY District Council is helping support local businesses this Christmas by offering free parking for up to three hours on Saturdays in December.

The district council’s car parks in Selby with be free every Saturday in December.

To allow more visitors and residents experience this offer, the Council has decided to limit free parking for up to three hours. This will allow more people to travel into Selby and support local businesses.

Leader of Selby District Council, Councillor Mark Crane, said: "This has been a hard year for local businesses, especially those who had to close in November. Now more than ever our local shops need our help.

"Providing three hours free parking on Saturdays throughout December is one way in which we are helping businesses recovery.

“I encourage residents to consider local independent businesses when doing their Christmas shopping this year. Retailers across the district have worked hard to adapt to the pandemic and make their properties Covid secure.

“The three-hour limit is to bring as much trade as possible into our high street and help build the local economy.”

From January 2021, all machines in Council car parks in Selby will be improved. The new machines will allow people to pay for their parking by card as well as cash.