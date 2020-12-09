A RETAIL giant with a York store has apologised to shoppers as complaints grow about cancelled Black Friday purchases.
Currys PC World which is based at Clifton Moor said a technical error had led to some online orders failing despite customers receiving confirmation emails.
The upset is a result of customers who had bought reduced-priced items such as televisions and computers only finding out about the problem after the sales period had come to an end.
The electronics retailer which is owned by Dixons Carphone has apologised for the inconvenience caused as calls grow for it to honour the discounts which had been offered.
A spokeswoman said each complaint would be handled on a case-by-case basis.