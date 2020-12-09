A RETIREMENT housing giant with developments in and around York is to be taken over by a US private equity firm.

Shareholders in McCarthy & Stone have voted in favour of a takeover offer which values the specialist housebuilder at about £647 million.

US private equity group Lone Star improved its proposed offer this week for the business to 120p per share, up from a 115p per share bid made in October.

McCarthy & Stone's developments include Cardinal Court, Bishophill Junior, York, as well as Sovereign Court, Stamford Bridge, and Rogerson Court, in Pocklington.

McCarthy’s board first confirmed on October 23 that it had reached a deal with Lone Star that it was willing to recommend to shareholders.

But the then 115p per share offer was sweetened on Monday this week, just before shareholders met to vote on the proposal.

Earlier this month, chief executive John Tonkiss said that the retirement market was expected to remain difficult because of Covid-19.

He added: “It is against this backdrop that the board believes the 115p cash offer from Lone Star Real Estate Fund represents fair value reflecting both the future opportunities and risks facing the business.”

In the last financial year, McCarthy completed 832 units, down from 2019 when it built 2,402.

Like other construction firms, it was forced to close its building sites during the early parts of lockdown.

The offer price is nearly 45 per cent higher than where McCarthy’s shares closed on October 22, the day before the deal was first announced.

However, shares were trading at just under 160p each at the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic hit.