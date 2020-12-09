A YORK girl, who is a finalist in this year’s Miss England competition, has continued her fundraising work despite the postponement of the national final.
Jennifer Carless, 16, was “extremely delighted,” to reach the final of the national competition, after making it through the first ever virtual semi-final back in July.
However, the final, which was due to take place in October, had to be postponed until April next year due to the second national lockdown, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Despite this, Jennifer has continued her fundraising work to support charities including ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ - the official Miss England and Miss World Charity to help less fortunate children worldwide.
Describing her experience, Jennifer said: “My journey with Miss England has been absolutely amazing, opened so many doors and opportunities for me and for that I must thank Angie Beasley, the director of the competition.”
