AN ICONIC musician is set to play a brand new show in York next year, announcing two dates.
York Barbican has revealed that the legendary Van Morrison will perform at the venue in May next year.
Feeding off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Muddy Waters, he became a travelling musician at 13, performing in several bands before forming ‘Them’ in 1964.
Throughout his career, Van Morrison has weaved many influences into albums that followed in quick succession, continuing to advance on his status as a game-changing artist through the 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.
Van Morrison has produced classic hits such as ‘Gloria’, ‘Here Comes The Night’, and ‘Brown Eyed Girl’.
Over the years, he has received numerous awards and accolades, including a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, 6 Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster and entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the show will be available from tomorrow at 9am on the venue website.