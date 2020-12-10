I FIND it hard to believe that the station redevelopment cannot come up with a better plan than to have some buses from the front of the station and some from the back - preferring an expanse of paving area which is of precious little value to travellers.

Just how daft adding to Leeman Road traffic through the tunnel!

I thought the Greens were in favour of integrated public transport?

This crackpot scheme hardly demonstrates that ideal!

I am fast losing credulity in them.

G Brian Ledger,

Horseman Close,

Copmanthorpe,

York,