I FIND it hard to believe that the station redevelopment cannot come up with a better plan than to have some buses from the front of the station and some from the back - preferring an expanse of paving area which is of precious little value to travellers.
Just how daft adding to Leeman Road traffic through the tunnel!
I thought the Greens were in favour of integrated public transport?
This crackpot scheme hardly demonstrates that ideal!
I am fast losing credulity in them.
G Brian Ledger,
Horseman Close,
Copmanthorpe,
York,
