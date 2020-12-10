A YORK restaurateur sold nearly £20,000 worth of vouchers in just one day in a vital boost for two popular city venues.

Oscar Akgul said the 'amazing' response to his Black Friday special offer reflected the trust people had in the Lucia and Cut & Craft brand and its survival.

The two York restaurants are also almost fully booked for the rest of December, with the exception of walk-in lunch covers, after they were inundated with requests following the Government's Tier 2 announcement.

In the Lucia and Cut & Craft Black Friday deal, for every £50 voucher purchased, another £25 was given for free and a bottle of Prosecco to take home.

The £19,000 raised was almost double the amount in 2019.

Lucia Harrogate has also reopened, but the group's Lucia Beverley restaurant remains temporarily closed due to the town being under Tier 3 restrictions.

"We did £10,000 last year when there was no pandemic and people had the chance to buy at the restaurant as well as online," said Oscar. "It was a good deal."

He said the restaurants were decorated for the festive season, and they were taking Christmas bookings, with special meals and new cocktails for the occasion.

"It has been a tough year for everyone. We are here because we worked really hard and the people of York have shown they trust us by buying meal vouchers, confident we would not shut down. They trust the brand.

"We are almost fully booked for December already. We did 360 bookings in one day. People didn't know the guidelines, whether it would be mixed households, and waited until the last minute. But after the announcement [about restrictions], people starting booking in. There are some spaces left on odd days, and lunches which are walk-in.

"We are very pleased to see many people coming in. We have employed more people than ever during the pandemic. Maybe, with fewer restaurants open now, more people are coming to us.

"We have less cover because we have to reduce capacity but we are very busy. We feel positive for the future."

Oscar said the Lucia Harrogate would close in January for a £600,000 refurbishment, ready for a re-launch in February.