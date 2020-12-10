BREXIT talks seem more like a Christmas pantomime farce, the more it continues.
I do notice Farage who sweet-talked us into this has done a greasy palmed runner - allegedly of course.
Why oh why did not this Government iron out Irish concerns, fishing rights and Dove-Calais trade routes before heading down this precarious path of theirs?
The overlooked Gibraltar issue is yet another barrel of worms that might create future problems!
Can there be a simple solution? There had better be because the present is a costly dilemma. My solution is by applying my beloved calculus, which can isolate variables and integrates them separately! And our Government needs integration on both sides of the Channel.
Phil Shepherdson,
Woodthorpe,
