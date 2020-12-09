A YORKSHIRE farmer has put together a spectacular Christmas light display to fundraise for Cancer Research in memory of his father.

Andrew Wilkinson, a farmer in the village of Hayton in East Yorkshire, has once again built the ‘Christmas Tractor’ attraction.

This year, he has based the structure around his John Deere 6820, which he drives most days as part of his job.

Andrew, 34, said: “The idea first came to me a few years ago.

“The response has been overwhelming. There has been a steady stream of visitors taking pictures since I switched it on.”

The model took Andrew thee months to build from metal and it exactly the same size of his John Deere engineering vehicle.

The lights took four full days of wiring to put together as there are 12,000 LED lights, 4000 tie wraps and over two miles worth of wiring.

The design includes front fenders, steering front wheels and a lifted plough, all covered in bright Christmas-themed lighting.

Andrew has set up a JustGiving page, as he hopes that the attraction can fundraise for Cancer Research UK in memory of his dad, who he sadly lost after a battle with cancer in 2006.

Andrew has added in a new feature to this year’s display, putting together a model based on his dad’s Landrover Defender.

Andrew went on to say: “My dad was also a farmer and this is a dedication to him.”

He has set himself a target of raising £4,000 for the charity if he can, which he is close to achieving.

Andrew’s donation page can be accessed online at: https://bit.ly/39TP8iO

Further information can also be found on the display’s Facebook page by searching for ‘The Christmas Tractor’.