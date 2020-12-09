RESIDENTS from a street in York woke up to a “lovely surprise,” when they discovered a new festive tree at the end of their street.

Members of the community who live in Bannisdale in the Woodthorpe area of the city woke up to a special festive tree on the patch of grass on the end of their road last weekend, where it has been staked into the ground.

Brian Richardson, one of the residents who lives in the area with his wife, Pat, said: “It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to.

“It’s really nice to see something more positive to cover up all the doom and gloom at the moment, it’s fantastic.”

Brian said that last week, as he got up to collect the newspaper from the door, he noticed an anonymous envelope underneath it, which he discovered was also posted through the doors of the rest of the houses within the cul-de-sac.

The envelope held a letter which read: “Dear friendly neighbours. We thought everybody might appreciate a little extra Christmas cheer, so here’s a Christmas tree for Bannisdale to share and enjoy.”

The street’s residents are now being encouraged to add decorations to the tree, which already had a number of silver baubles on.

A star has now been added to the top of the tree and lights, which are timed to switch off at 10pm so they do not “disturb anyone’s peace,” during the night, are also placed around the tree.

The note went on to say: “We hope not to cause offence to anyone, but instead to bring joy.

“We hope you like it.”

Mr Richardson went on to say: “It shows that people around here are still caring about Christmas.

“It’s great to find some happiness in the local area at the moment.”

The ‘official lighting’ of the tree was held on November 29 at 4pm.

The street are aware who has placed the tree in the ground, but they wish to remain anonymous.