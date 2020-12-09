It’s hard to believe that Coronation Street, created by Tony Warren, is celebrating its 60th birthday today.
In weeks it became the most popular programme on TV and shortly after it started was the York Press Ball. Someone (probably the inimitable Stacey Brewer) persuaded Granada to send an upcoming actor.
I was a young 17-year-old trainee photographer for this newspaper and was given the responsibility of going to York Station to meet a very young actor by the name of William Roache, who played Ken Barlow. I met the train on the platform and introduced myself to William who was friendly and engaging.
Remembering Hilda - York's own superstar
Arriving at the limousine parked in the station foyer, I opened the door for William - the photographers’ staff vehicle - a green Austin A35 van! He raised his eyes but, thankfully, didn’t throw any diva tantrums, and off he went in the lap of luxury.
Later in my BBC career I filmed two other megastars and icons - Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner) and Violet Carson (Ena Sharples) at her home in Blackpool who was delightful and spoke very posh - completely opposite to her part.
Congratulations to Coronation Street and William Roache, and long may it continue.
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe, York
