A NORTH Yorkshire Police officer has been dismissed for "gross misconduct."

Former police constable Raza Ali was dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.

It is alleged that, whilst PC Ali was undertaking City and Guilds student officer and learning assessment portfolio coursework, "notes have been swapped with another officer."

"This action caused identical sections within the portfolio being produced and submitted as personal evidence," a statement from the force said.

The panel concluded that this was a breach of the standard of professional behaviour ‘Honesty and Integrity’ and "constituted gross misconduct," the force said.

It explained: "The breach involved the copying of another officer’s work in order to complete some requirements within a student officer portfolio, a mandatory requirement for any student police officer. The panel found that what the officer was doing was not permitted."

It is also alleged that, when asked if notes had been swapped with another officer, PC Ali "was unable to offer an explanation, thereby making a false, misleading or inaccurate oral statement."

The panel concluded that this was also a breach of the standard of professional behaviour ‘Honesty and Integrity’ and "constituted gross misconduct," the force said, adding: "The breach involved providing a dishonest account of his actions when asked to explain the similarities in his work to that of another."

The hearing was held between November 9 and 13, but details of the outcome were published more recently.