Here are this week's death notices that have appeared in The Press, York.

Our thoughts are with the families...

Nicola Waudby

WAUDBY Nicola (Nicki) Passed away suddenly at home on December 6th 2020 aged 57 years following an illness bravely fought. Much loved partner of Rod, loving daughter of Carol and the late Gavin, sister to Jeremy and a dear aunt and friend to many. A private family funeral will be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129.

Norma Ann Forder

FORDER Norma Ann (Nee Fletcher) On November 22nd in York Hospital aged 79 years. Devoted wife of the late John. Much loved mother of Billy, Louise and Jane, mother-in-law of Gillian, Mark and Graham. Grandmother to George, Oliver, Tom, Emily, Jack and Will. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Heslington on Wednesday December 16th at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if wished can be made to the RNLI. Enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, York, Tel 01904 654460.

John Alva Buckle

BUCKLE John Alva (Buck) 26/06/1928 - 07/12/2020 Buck passed away peacefully. Loving husband of the late Betty, father to Alexander and Jacquline. Buck enjoyed an active life, he loved the great outdoors, gardening, walking the dogs and collecting treasures at the beach. Thanks to all the Riccall House colleagues who supported him in the last few weeks of a long and fulfilled life. Funeral service to be held under Covid guidelines at York crematorium on Friday December 18th, at 9.40am. Family flowers only.

Thomas Henry Bye

BYE Thomas Henry (Tom) Peacefully in York Hospital on Monday November 30th aged 76 years. A devoted husband of the late Carol. A much loved dad of Dianne and Pamela. A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at York Crematorium. Online donations in memory of Tom may be given to St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel 01904 654460.

Stephanie Jones

JONES Stephanie On November 27th, aged 60, died peacefully in her sleep at St Leonards Hospice, York. Much loved mum of Melanie, Lindsey, Kirsty, Daniel and Sophie and beloved grandma. A private funeral will take place at York Crematorium. Donations are in lieu of flowers to support St Leonards Hospice can be sent to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors 01904 792525.

Dennis Jones

JONES Dennis Passed away December 2nd, 2020. Loving husband to Freda, father to Terence, Denise and Patricia. Father-in-law to Sheila, John and Robert. Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Forward.

Christine Martyn

MARTYN Christine (nee Deacon) December 3rd, 2020. Loving wife of Lee adoring mum of Tom and Lewis. Peacefully at home with her family around her. Funeral at York Crematorium on December 17th at 11.00am Donations to Macmillans.

Phil Morley

MORLEY Phil (Seamus) Passed away peacefully on December 2nd 2020, wonderful husband to Stella, a very dear dad to Shaun and Dan and a very dear stepdad to Neil and Mark, a much loved grandad to Ellis, Layla, Imogen, Brad, Chantelle and Aleaha. So sadly missed. Due to present restrictions, a private cremation will take place.

Mary White

WHITE Mary (nee Try) Peacefully in Birchlands Care Home, Haxby on Wednesday December 2nd, aged 93 years. A devoted wife of the late Dennis, much loved by all her children Cath, Mag, Bren and John, also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at St George's R.C. Church, followed by a cremation at York Crematorium. Family flowers only please, online donations in memory of Mary may be given to St George's SVP and St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to J.G. Fielder & Son Funeral Directors. Tel: 01904 654460.

Terence Higgins

HIGGINS Terence On November 25th, in hospital, aged 76 years. A loving husband, dad, stepdad and grandad. Funeral arrangements private. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.