FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze at a workshop in Ryedale yesterday (Tuesday).
Fire crews were called to Middleton near Pickering at about 1pm.
The workshop was split into two bays and the blaze caused 100 per cent fire damage to one of the bays, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It said the building contained two empty cylinders which were cooled by fire crews.
Crews also used two hose reel jets and a main jet to put out the fire.
Station manager Tony Walker tweeted yesterday: "I am currently carrying out the investigation into the cause of this fire at a commercial premises near Pickering. Good effort by the crews to stop the spread to surrounding buildings."