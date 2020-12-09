In getting on top of the Covid-19 infection, each week we can see the difference our adherence to Hands-Face-Space is making.

We must keep going, as we see the finish line emerge. The incredible scientific community has given us all hope, and I was pleased to thank them in Parliament for pushing medical advances to new levels.

Very low levels of infection, few hospital admissions and thankfully very few deaths are now apparent in York, thanks to you and our local public health team in really locking down the infection. This is how we best keep our families safe; this is how we best return to normal.

Over Christmas we need to remember there is still a risk, so do whatever you can to protect one another. Let’s avoid that Christmas spike here.

I know it is difficult making plans, but do the safe thing. I am having the same discussions with family and friends; it has been a hard year, and we all want to be able to relax. Just a little longer and we will be through.

I and my team have never experienced the sheer volume of need as we have these last few months.Whether your fears and concerns, whether your livelihoods or businesses, whether your confusion or wanting to advance your views, I have read your emails, and responded as quickly as possible, weighing all considerations. I thank you all for your contact.

While locally, I have been working with all the agencies from business and the economy, health and education, voluntary organisations and community groups, as well as individuals who urgently need help, I have not only sought to problem solve but also advocate your needs in Westminster, and set out the solutions required.

Every day I put in to ask Parliamentary Questions, speak in debates and advance your needs. While most will hear about the Questions that I get to ask the Prime Minister, I get to my feet everyday somewhere in the Commons to pick up on the issues you have raised with me.

For each intervention, I undertake detailed research and draw on your contacts with me. I continually push for the next levels of support, the things that would make a difference for you, and the things that would secure a better future for us all. After raising issues in the Commons, I try and meet with Ministers, as I did at the start of this week, having advanced the ‘York Model’ for the pandemic management locally.

I have been championing the potential of rebuilding York’s economy. That means jobs for our city. I raised BioYorkshire, the initiative to create 4000 Green Collar Jobs for our future with the Prime Minister and am now following up with his officials. Detailed work, tenacity and determination is needed to fight for each issue, it is a privilege to do this for you and York.

However, I also note that there are many issues yet to be resolved. I have read the hundreds of emails from people who have not had the grants, financial packages and support necessary to sustain their businesses or jobs. I never give up, and these are fights that I am committed to, each time thinking of new approaches to be taken. Of course it can be frustrating, and that is why I hope, come the next election, we will have a Labour government, as we would do things very differently.

Politics must be about creating that better society. I am inspired by great social reformers as to how we tackle the challenges of today. I search the world-over to learn what is being done better elsewhere and how this can be applied here. I am determined that the values that we share are advanced, that the need is met and that our hope is realised. This is why I and my team are committed to you, to our city and our country. We know that when we work together we can really bring benefit to our community.

For now, my focus is on working hard for you, protecting livelihoods and futures. We have been through so much together and no doubt have much to come, but let’s keep close, keep working things through and hold on to that hope that we will get through this safely.