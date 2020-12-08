POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage involving a breeze block that was thrown through a window in Selby.
The incident happened on Robert Street at around 5.30am yesterday (Monday December 7) and involved a breeze block being thrown at a window on the corner of the street, causing significant damage to the window.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information about any descriptions of the person or people involved in this incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Thomas Longhorn.
You can also email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200221957.