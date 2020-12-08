THERE have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded across the York area, however the city's weekly rate has dropped, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 22 cases recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,796.
However, York's weekly rate has dropped by over five to 60.3 per 100,000 people.
The weekly data represents the seven days ending five days before the date the latest data is published.
There have been a further 61 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 13,996. North Yorkshire's weekly rate remains the same at 104.8 per 100,000 people.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 33 cases take the area's total up tp 10,328.
Across the UK, a further 12,282 cases take the country's total up to 1,750,241.
All of these figures include pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.