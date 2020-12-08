POLICE have put out an appeal for witnesses after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they want anyone who saw the crash on the A162 near Towton at about 6.30am on Friday, December 4 to get in touch.
It involved a red Toyota Aygo and a black Ssangyong Rexton.
A police spokesman said: "Both drivers sustained minor injuries following the collision.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC159 Leighton-Miles. You can also email Heidi.Leighton-Miles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"
