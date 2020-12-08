A WALK-THROUGH community art exhibition will be staged in an Acomb church later this week in a bid to 'bring some much-needed joy to the local community.'
Gateway Church has decided to use its spacious building to enable local people to display works created in the spring lockdown, such as paintings, needlework and pottery, all on the theme of ‘Hope Shines Through,' said spokeswoman Jenny Herrera.
She said Carr Infant and Carr Junior Schools had both contributed to the event, along with a range of individuals.
"Gateway’s aim is to bring a bit of joy and hope by providing a safe walk-through experience where households can come and view the creativity Acomb has to offer," she said.
"We all need to take hold of some joy and hope at this time – just seeing everything come in ready for the exhibition has brought our staff team such joy and we look forward to sharing that with our community.
"There will be a one-way system entering on the Green Lane entrance to the Gateway Centre and exiting onto Front Street." She said the church had continued to operate York Foodbank throughout the pandemic as well as its debt advice centre in partnership with Christians Against Poverty.
*The exhibition, which is free and with no need to book but with face coverings required, will run from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday.