A PROFESSIONAL thief who spends her days befriending people so she can steal from them and raid their bank accounts has been jailed.

North Yorkshire Police are hoping to find the true owners of the hoard of stolen bank cards, store cards and identification cards in several different names they found in the bag of pickpocket Michelle Dillon.

York district judge Adrian Lower jailed her for 48 weeks for what he called "mean offences" at York Magistrates Court.

Acting Detective Sergeant, Ian Phillips said:“The standout factor in this case was the sheer ‘full-time’ nature of the offender’s criminal activity. This was her lifestyle, repeatedly and callously targeting vulnerable victims, befriending them, gaining their confidence, and finally abusing their trust by stealing from them.

“Dillon claimed that she selected victims carefully who she deemed could afford to lose a little, and that she only ever took a percentage of what she knew to be in their possession.

"She saw herself in some respects as an honest thief with genuine principles, something which is both cold and calculating.”

Dillon, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing a purse from a woman she befriended in a York restaurant on December 4 and fraud by attempting to use the woman's bank card in Swinegate on the same day; stealing a bank card and Filofax from a woman in a Thirsk pub on December 5, and fraud by falsely using a stolen Boots reward card in Thirsk on the same day to obtain £2.99; stealing a purse from a woman in a Durham restaurant on October 18, and obtaining £125.90 in food and drink by fraud from another Durham restaurant on the same day; and two charges of fraud by using a stolen bank card in Darlington between October 18 and December 5.

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who thinks they may be one of Dillon's victims to ring them on 101 and quote reference: 12200221241