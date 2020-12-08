A WOMAN was punched in the head during an attack in the street.
North Yorkshire Police say the victim, a woman in her 50s was punched in the head causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head on the road near to Zoo Zoo’s bar in Selby town centre.
She sustained injuries to her head, knees and she suffered a concussion. She was taken to hospital where she was treated and discharged following treatment.
The attack happened in Finkle Street at 11.10pm on November 4, but the force has only now released details.
A spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries, police have not yet been able to identify the offender.
"It is believed there were a number of people that have witnessed the incident and could potentially identify the offender.
"He is described as white, bald , aged in his 50s, around 5ft 8ins tall, chunky build, with a local accent. On the night he was wearing a light grey crew neck jumper and blue jeans.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and select option 1, quoting reference number NYP-04112020-0554."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
