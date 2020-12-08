POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after an "altercation" between drivers in York
The incident happened on Flaxman Avenue shortly after 6pm on December 2.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "There was an altercation between a delivery van driver and the driver of a grey Ford Transit Connect van.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the nature of this altercation and would be particularly interested to hear from anyone that may have dash cam footage or that may have filmed this incident on their mobile phone."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Muir, or email andrew.muir@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200216237.
