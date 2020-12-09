A NORTH Yorkshire-based renewable energy company has signed a deal to deliver a portfolio of solar PV projects in the UK.

Norstar, in Easingwold, has teamed up with Danish green energy company, European Energy for the venture.

The partnership will combine European Energy’s experience of safely and responsibly developing Solar PV, including the biggest solar farm in Northern Europe, with the expertise of Norstar to create a portfolio of solar PV opportunities for investment in the UK to benefit landowners, communities and the climate.

Norstar provides property development services and has created and maintained positive partnerships between landowners and renewable energy developers since 2011.

European Energy is active in 15 countries and constructs wind and solar farms. The firm has delivered wind and solar projects since being founded in 2004 and has invested some €2.3 billion in its renewable energy portfolio.

Daniel Badcock, managing director of European Energy Development Limited, said: “We are delighted to be working together with Norstar on this Solar PV portfolio and we are proud to be supporting green business in the North of England from our own Manchester office.

"Norstar understands how important landowner and community relationships are to us, and is an ideal partner to align our development capability with those seeking ethical, long-term income from land diversification.”

Rufus Salter, director of Norstar, said: “We are proud to be playing our part in the UK’s green energy revolution.

"We are currently developing over a dozen solar farms with European Energy, mainly in Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire and are actively looking to support European Energy’s investment in many more. Ideal sites for solar are rural farmland of 50 acres or more available for a 30-year lease.”