A YORK funeral director has created a special Christmas window display at her premises, featuring a tree on which people can add a message for loved ones they have lost.
Hayley Owen organises regular displays at the building in Boroughbridge Road, including one last month to mark Remembrance Day.
She said: "We always enjoy doing our displays and the Christmas edition is, of course, a special one.
"It's not a normal Christmas this year but hopefully seeing the decorations in the window, and/or adding a message to our tree, will bring a little bit of peace to a few lives, even if just for a few minutes."
She said one of the baubles was for 'Dave, 1939-2017'; the late father of her husband and colleague, also called Dave.
The Press reported yesterday how another York funeral firm, JG Fielder & Son in Clarence Street, had created a Christmas memory tree on which messages could be hung in memory of loved ones.