TWO York army cadet force volunteers took on a 25-mile trek to support a veterans charity.

Matt Marquis, 26, and Phil Bate, 23, who are both cadet force adult volunteers from B Company, Yorkshire (N&W) Army Cadet Force went on a mission at the weekend, plotting a route that took them to all four of York's ACF detachments, as well as the County Headquarters at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall.

Their aim, whatever the weather, was to complete the entire route in one day - and they succeeded, returning to their starting point eight hours and four minutes after setting out.

Matt, who is a Business Intelligence Assistant at City of York Council, said: "For the Walking Home For Christmas fundraiser, we wanted to go the extra mile to try and raise as much money as possible, whilst challenging ourselves and inspiring the cadets to participate in the fundraising as well. It was a fun experience to plan and complete, and we received loads of support from across the company during the trip which was fantastic for morale."

Phil, a trainee music teacher at York College, said: "The idea behind the walk came from wanting to do something a little bigger than just one mile a day, and it pushed and challenged us to do something different. By doing that, we hoped that the cadets would also get involved and challenge themselves, and this has been a real bonus. It was a good day, and we definitely underestimated just how far 25 miles was, but it was all for a good cause, so it was definitely worth it."

The pair were fundraising for Walking With The Wounded's Christmas campaign, Walking Home For Christmas. They've raised £420 so far.