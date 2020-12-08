POLICE in York are asking the public not to give money directly to rough sleepers, after identifying individuals who pretend to be homeless but have accommodation and benefits.
The York City Police team recently received several reports of individuals who are rough sleeping, turning down offers of free food, drinks and accommodation.
“Some of these individuals are receiving on-going support from homeless charities and partner agencies,” the team said.
“Others are unfortunately refusing support all together. We want to support the partner agencies but also prevent fraud and criminality.”
The team added: “We have identified individuals currently and in the past who have accommodation, and benefits! They want people to believe they are homeless/rough sleeping. This can be solely for financial gain. We advise NOT to give money directly, as this can feed alcohol and drug addictions.”
It said if people want to give money, perhaps donate to these charities:
https://donate.salvationarmy.org.uk/b/my-donation?cid=353...
https://www.sash-uk.org.uk/donate/
https://kitchenforeveryoneyork.org/
