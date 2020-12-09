A WINTER wonderland has been created in the grounds of one York village primary school.

Parents and governors, along with staff from Stockton on the Forest Primary and Sticky Fingers Tiny School transformed the school grounds into a magical trail for pupils to enjoy.

Christmas characters now line the school driveway and baubles and fairy lights have been strung from the tree branches. The Christmas characters were handmade by the parents including a snowman made from recycled tyres, a log snowman family and even Father Christmas and his reindeer pulling his sleigh.

Due to the pandemic, the school has been operating a one-way entry system along the school drive-way and this gave members of the school PTA and Sticky Fingers Tiny School the idea to create a magical Christmas trail for families to enjoy as they drop off and collect their children. This is the first time the school has created a Wonderland trail and plans are already afoot for an Easter trail next term.

Head teacher, Lorraine Atkinson, said: "The children's reactions on Monday morning were a joy to see. Some of our Christmas events will be very different this year such as our Nativity which will be filmed and sent to parents and carers rather than having a live audience so the Winter Wonderland trail has been a fantastic way of bringing the whole school community together.



"This is my first year as head at Stockton on the Forest School and most of my interaction with the school families has had to take place on the school drive-way. The village really puts on a spectacular effort when it comes to Christmas decorations and this is one way for our school and Sticky Fingers Tiny School to wish everyone in our community a Happy and Healthy Christmas."