CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and many people will soon be turning their attention to their festive dinners.

While most people choose to buy and cook their own Christmas dinners, others leave the cooking to the professionals and head out to a local pub or restaurant for theirs.

Luckily, York is in tier 2 meaning hospitality venues can reopen if they serve substantial meals- Christmas dinners included.

However, it’s important to note that this tier system is subject to change and your Christmas Day plans could be cancelled- so keep this in mind before you put a deposit down.

If you have a craving for an early Christmas dinner, or if you still need to book yours for the big day, here are five great places in York to consider.

The Grand, Station Rise

(Facebook/TheGrandYork)

If you are hoping to have a decadent Christmas dinner this year, then The Grand has a fantastic menu available.

Confit pork belly and Whitby Crab salad are some of their starter options.

Their turkey main comes with all of the trimmings- but if you don’t fancy that for your Christmas lunch then you can also choose their ribeye of beef, succulent halibut supreme or root vegetable pithivier.

Save room for dessert though, as The Grand Christmas pudding and mulled apple tart are just two of four mouth-watering option on the menu.

A spokesperson for the team said: "As you can imagine, Christmas with us is a grand affair with festive additions such as cocktails and mulled wine, decorations lacing our original features and music filling the restaurant.



"This atmosphere helps guests to create memories that last a lifetime."



If you can't decide what to have, The Grand York have some advice.



They said: "Our team of expert chefs have created a traditional menu with a twist alongside a range of culinary delights.



"There is a lot to choose from but our Poached Duck is proving very popular, our Salmon Wellington is a delight and our very own Grand Christmas Pudding is back!"

If you want to book this Christmas Day lunch for yourself it is £129 per adult, £60 per child and £30 per infant- but act fast as places are limited.

If you can’t make it for Christmas lunch, the Grand are also selling private festive lunches throughout December.

For £35 you get to enjoy two course- or you can splurge and get three courses for £45.

Toby Carvery Hopgrove, Malton Road

Sometimes, nothing beats good food down at your local carvery.

The Toby Carvery on Malton road still has plenty of availability and you get three courses for £52.99.

The main festive dinner comes with five different meats and all of the trimmings; baked fillet of salmon and spinach, cheddar and mushroom is also available.

Baked camembert and minted orange melon are some of the starter options, while Christmas pudding a cheese platter are some of the puddings available.

If you just can’t wait for Christmas Day to come around, the Toby Carvery festive menu is available until the 30 December.

On weekdays, three courses will cost you just £14.29; on Saturday it’s £14.99 and on Sunday it’s £18.29.

The Judge’s Lodging, Lendal

The Judges Lodging

(Photo: Geograph/ Michael Garlick)

This five star hotel has a fantastic looking Christmas menu if you have a more sophisticated tastes.

Salmon and lobster ravioli and smoked duck salad are just two items on the starter menu.

This course is followed by a gin and tonic sorbet to cleanse the palate before the main.

The traditional roast turkey comes with all of the trimmings, including homemade stuffing, pigs in blankets and gravy.

Vegetarians can indulge in a nut roast which comes with mash and plenty of vegetables.

Make sure you leave room for pudding as some of them look utterly divine.

(Facebook/Judges Lodging)

Chocolate fondant is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and the cheeseboard is a more appropriate savoury option.

For adults, this four course meal is £90 and it’s £45 for children.

There is also a festive dining menu is available until the 23 December and it is also available on Boxing Day (if you book far enough in advance).

Two course are £25 per person and for three course it’s £29 per person.

Made in Oldstead Christmas dinner box, Roots York restaurant

While we might be in tier 2, some people might still feel uncomfortable about heading to a restaurant this year.

If this sounds like you, this York company has you covered.

They are selling luxury Christmas lunch in a box which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

(Facebook/ madeinoldstead)

Here is the full menu:

Starters-Country Roll, Hafod Cheddar Custard, Smoked Salmon, Fennel, Buttermilk.



Main-Turkey Ballotine with Pigs In Blankets, Yorkshire Puddings, Brassica Cheese, Braised Red Cabbage, Pommes Anna, Turkey Gravy, Sourdough Bread Sauce

Pudding-Chocolate Fondant, Root Vegetable Mince Pies.

All of this is washed down with a bottle of wine of your choosing.

This food box is to be picked up from Roots York restaurant in Marygate on Christmas Eve.

The box is £160 and there is enough food to feed two people.

Harkers, Helens Square

Harkers

(Photo: Geograph/ Gordon Hatton)

Harkers pub is the only one on the list to offer an impressive five course meal on Christmas Day.

Best of all, a representative of the company said there are plenty of Christmas Day slots available- so if you have left it until the last minute, you can still book here.

Duck liver pate and sun-blushed tomato and basil tart are just two starter options available.

After a sorbet course it’s onto the main.

If you don’t fancy the traditional turkey, you could opt for a rib eye steak or even a vegetable and cranberry nut roast.

The puddings look truly decadent and you have four to choose from.

They include: Passionfruit cheesecake, Christmas pudding, salted caramel and dark chocolate bar and a cheese board.

If you have any more room, festive nibbles will follow.

You can get all of this for £51.95; book your slot online.

What are your Christmas dinner plans? Leave your answers in the comment section.