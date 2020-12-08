THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust has now increased to 317.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 86 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 325 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 42,904.
Patients were aged between 42 and 101 years old. All except 12, aged 56 to 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 5 to December 7, with the majority being on or after December 4.
Their families have been informed.