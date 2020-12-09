A YORK intellectual property specialist has been appointed to support a company which has developed world-leading manufacturing technologies.

Secerna LLP patent attorneys are working with Xeros Technology to look after parts of its international intellectual property portfolio.

The Sheffield-based technology group Xeros has developed eco-friendly technologies used in garment manufacturing, domestic and commercial laundry, and microfibre filtration.

Secerna’s work, which accounts for much of the Xeros patent portfolio, includes progressing applications on existing and new technologies. Xeros has developed ways to reduce the amount of water, energy and chemicals required to manufacture and launder garments and fabrics and also the abatement of microplastics pollution. The company licences its technologies to world-leading equipment manufacturers.

Secerna partner Jason Boakes said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Xeros team, whose innovative technologies have created sustainable solutions in laundry and apparel manufacturing across the globe. The fact that they are a fellow Yorkshire business is the cherry on the cake.”

Xeros Global IP director Gordon Ellis added: “Xeros’ business model is to generate license income through our IP. Put simply, without robust patents and geographic coverage we would not have a business. That’s why we choose the IP specialists we work with very carefully.

“We’re delighted to be working with Secerna on our IP portfolio. They have an excellent reputation and we were impressed by the breadth of knowledge and expertise. They are a vibrant and enthusiastic team and already they have helped us progress several patent applications to successful allowance and grant.”

With offices in York and Newcastle, the Secerna team helps companies across the UK and the world defend, enforce, and protect their intellectual assets.