THREE women have been locked up for a total of 12 years for burgling elderly and disabled victims in York.

Kelly Ann Harrison, 27, posed as a carer so that she and Jacqueline Angela Watson, 52, could steal from a woman in her 80s in her own home in late March, York Crown Court heard.

Judge Simon Hickey said they “petrified” the woman as they took her purse and used her bank card to steal from her bank account.

Gareth Henderson Moore, prosecuting, said the victim told police: “This whole incident left me very shaken and very frightened.”

In a separate incident, Harrison and Jodie Christine Dowson, 39, conned their way into the home of a disabled man.

He was in bed when the pair banged loudly on his door, and when he didn’t answer, they came back half an hour later and banged loudly on his window, the court heard.

He let them in when they told him they were calling about some guttering, said Mr Henderson Moore.

Then they stole £200 from his wallet and marched him to a cashpoint so they could use his bank card to take £250 from his bank account.

“He was clearly vulnerable in my view,” said the judge after seeing the victim give evidence.

He jailed Harrison for six years, Dowson for three years and nine months and Watson for two years and three months.

He also banned all three from contacting their victims or going into the streets where they live for 10 years. All three have long criminal records with many convictions for shoplifting and dishonesty.

Mr Henderson Moore said Harrison and Dowson conned their way into the disabled man’s house on June 1, 2019.

Harrison was under police investigation for that burglary when she got into the elderly woman’s house by claiming to be there to care for her in late March 2020, despite the victim asserting that she had a different carer.

After looking around the house, Harrison left and returned with Watson.

The pensioner saw Watson put something in her clothing and pass something to Harrison.

Dowson used her bank card to withdraw £330 from her bank account and Harrison tried and failed to use the card to buy goods worth £110 from a Co-op store, said Mr Henderson Moore.

For all three, lawyers said they had long-standing drug habits.

Harrison, of Gale Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, two thefts and one attempted fraud.

Her barrister Stephen Grattage said: “She is riddled with shame, she is riddled with remorse for what she has done.”

She had come off heroin while on remand.

Dowson, of no fixed address, denied burglary, fraud and theft, but was convicted by a jury.

Her solicitor advocate Neal Kutte said she had had personal tragedies in recent years and also had an alcohol problem.

Watson, of York, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

For her Michelle Stuart Lofthouse said she was remorseful, had physical and mental health problems and is now off drugs.