FORECASTERS say a white Christmas is looking increasingly unlikely in York - with the city more likely to get a wet and windy festive period.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says a new umbrella, rain jacket or pair of wellingtons might make practical Christmas gifts.
It says there is a growing consensus in the latest long range forecast models that there will be rain and possibly gales, as happened in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2013 and 2015, with storm force winds on Christmas Eve 1997 and Boxing Day 1998 leaving parts of the UK without electricity. It says a long-lasting cold spell over Christmas, with widespread lowland snowfall, seems very unlikely, as winds will often be from a mild west or south-westerly direction.
However, it has not ruled out an area of low pressure dipping just to the south of the UK, allowing colder air to sneak down from the north, allowing snow to turn up for some parts of the country.
The Met Office says forecast signals for Christmas are 'weak and rather mixed,' but on balance, it is most likely to remain changeable, with wintry showers possible on high ground