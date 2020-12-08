A MUCH-LOVED fish and chip restaurant has closed in York city centre after 25 years.

As popular with day trippers using the nearby Union Terrace coach park as it was with locals for takeaway, Wackers in Gillygate opened in 1995, but it has been closed since the first national lockdown at the end of March this year.

The couple who have run it for the past 14 years, Dave and Jill Richards, have now decided to retire and the business has not reopened since lockdown restrictions were lifted. There couple say there are now plans to redevelop the building.

Posting on their during before the end of the second lockdown, Dave and Jill said: "It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that Jill and I are leaving Wackers and going to retire, after 14 wonderful years.

"It has coincided with the end of our lease, and although we applied for a new one, we understand the owner has plans to redevelop.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic staff who have served us well over the years and our loyal customers, who became great friends over the years.

We have some wonderful memories and will miss Wackers immensely. However, we will be able to spend more time with our children and grandchildren."