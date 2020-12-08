BIG businesses in York and North Yorkshire are among the large energy users being invited to support local power grid operations.

Northern Powergrid wants to hear from generators of electricity, businesses that consume a lot of energy and aggregators who may be interested in providing flexibility services.

These could include shifting the time of their energy usage, for example in a factory, or boosting the local network with generation at short notice or offering the ability to charge empty energy storage with excess power.

These services are expected to increase in importance as more renewable energy is used and are needed across Yorkshire, the North East and northern Lincolnshire.

Northern Powergrid delivers power to 3.9 million homes and businesses.

The distribution network operator recently released details about its forthcoming business plan for the 2023 to 2028 regulatory period (RIIO ED2), outlining the potential for a 'flexibility first' approach to meeting the energy needs of its eight million customers in the region.

The call for expressions of interest is open to customers on its network who meet certain criteria, including certain days of the week and months when support is most likely to be needed.

The call-out seeks responses from customers in certain locations that can change their energy consumption or generation patterns in response to signals from Northern Powergrid.

Jim Cardwell, head of policy development at Northern Powergrid, said: “The Government’s recent Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution re-affirms that the way we generate, consume and manage power will continue to change as we decarbonise society.

"As we respond to the climate emergency, our stakeholders are endorsing our lead role in reducing carbon emissions in our region. The need for flexibility is expected to grow as everything from electric cars to renewable generation changes our consumption habits and energy needs.

"Supporting our local area to reach net zero is a huge part of our current business planning activity and assessing the benefits of customer-driven network flexibility is at the very heart of that. We are testing the market and urge potential customers to come forward and see what role they can play in a zero-carbon future.”

Following analysis of potential energy growth scenarios, Northern Powergrid is indicating needs for up to 19MW of flexibility services across certain areas including York, Malton, Goole and Harrogate. To express interest, email flexibility@northernpowergrid.com.