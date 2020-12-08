THE RSPCA are urging animal owners to care for their animals over the winter months, after there have been over 980 reports to the charity’s cruelty line.

During November, there were 17 reports made to the animal cruelty line in North Yorkshire of animals left by unwanted owners.

The charity says reports of increased pet ownership, coupled with a deepening recession could see more pets left out in the cold this year.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “The last thing we want to see is animals dumped and left out in the cold.

“So, we’d urge anyone who is struggling to care for their pets to please reach out to friends, family and charities for support instead.”

Since the start of lockdown from March 23, the RSPCA’s cruelty line has received 11,052 reports about abandoned animals.

The charity’s officers are out on the frontline 365 days a year to help those animals in need and this Christmas will be no exception.

Mr Murphy went on to say: “We would always urge anyone considering getting a pet to thoroughly do their research to make sure they can give them the time, money and care they need for the rest of their lives.”

To make a donation to the RSPCA, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/xmas