EXTRA trains are being organised on the York-London line on Christmas Eve to take account of changes to Covid restrictions, prior to the lengthy closure of Kings Cross after Christmas for work on the £1.2 billion East Coast Mainline upgrade.
Network Rail says the national lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions between December 23 and December 27 has made demand for services more unpredictable.
It said the railway was responding by reducing the amount of work taking place on Christmas Eve to enable some additional services to run.
"Network Rail has postponed the start time of major work to Christmas Day," said a spokesperson."However, services on Christmas Eve are expected to be very busy, so passengers should plan their journey ahead of time, and will need a seat reservation."
After Christmas, most trains to and from the north will run to and from Peterborough or Stevenage instead, with connecting trains running to and from St Pancras International.