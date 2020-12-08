GUESTS can enjoy indulgent afternoon teas, British-Bavarian dishes and classic cocktails with added flair when a new restaurant opens in York this weekend - creating 150 jobs.

Impossible York restaurant, bar and tea room, which will launch in the old Carluccio’s site in St Helen’s Square, is opening on Saturday, bringing a new drinking and dining experience set across its three floors.

It will feature a ground floor tea room and brasserie and opulent first floor cocktail bar.

The location of the new Impossible York restaurant, bar and tea room in the former Carluccio’s site in St Helen's Square. Picture: Google Maps

The ground floor tea room and brasserie will enchant guests with its stunning original chocolatiers feature window displays, and of course, plenty of nods to the original occupiers of the building, Terry’s of York.

The tea room will serve afternoon teas and sweet delights, championing local suppliers, alongside specially imported coloured coffees, with chocolates and coffee also available to purchase for takeaway.

The brasserie will serve British-Bavarian dishes to suit all occasions. A hearty menu features winter warmers with scrumptious mains, flatbreads, shears and topped fries.

Highlights include Yorkshire venison burger, Jägermeister pulled pork, butternut squash and spring onion strudel, spicy Nduja sausage flatbread and Frankfurter sausage topped fries.

Sumptuous desserts include black forest choux bun, Berliner donuts and Yorkshire Parkin.

On the first floor is a glamorous cocktail bar complete with plush booths and horse-shoe stage for entertainment, serving an inspiring drinks menu with signature Impossible York cocktails.

The interiors of Impossible York have been designed with the heritage of the building in mind, complete with original wooden panelling, made in the same wood that created the stunning interiors of the RMS Titanic, striking glass domed ceiling, antique gold details and luxurious fabrics.

The menu itself will also add nods to its former life, with Terry’s Chocolate Orange desserts and drinks.

Supporting local drinks suppliers, Impossible York will also work closely with York Gin to supply premium gins of the menu, including the Chocolate & Orange, inspired by Terry’s of York.

Chris Bateson, operations director at Impossible York, said: “We’re thrilled to finally announce the date we’ll be opening our doors and welcoming in guests. This has been a tough year for hospitality in general, and we’re proud to be opening Impossible York during these testing times, helping to bolster the city’s economy and providing 150 jobs for locals."

Stephanie Powell, general manager at Impossible York, added: “It’s been a real labour of love to restore this beautiful building and also pay homage to its incredible past. We hope once more it can become a well-loved establishment within the York community offering a place to drink and dine all year round.”

Impossible York is phase one of a £3 million investment project by Aaron Mellor’s Tokyo Industries, with a hotel, multiple roof terraces and speakeasy in the pipeline for 2021. Impossible York will open under Covid-secure Tier 2 restrictions.

More Information and bookings at www.ImpossibleYork.com and www.Instagram.com/Impossible_York