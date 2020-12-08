A YORKSHIRE gin maker has launched a bid to raise £500,000 to help build a new distillery and the visitor centre.

Whitby Distillery, makers of Whitby Gin, were granted planning permission back in October to build a new £1.5 million distillery in the shadow of Whitby Abbey.

Now they have launched a Founders Club to help to fund the build with work beginning in January.

The business was founded in 2017 by Jessica Slater and Luke Pentith who have grown it from a passion project to one whose gin stocked in more than 400 outlets across the UK.

The eco-build premises will enable the distillery to become one of the most iconic distillery visitor experiences in England, providing high-quality leisure and function space, including a tasting kitchen, for the local community and gin lovers everywhere to enjoy throughout the year.

Former Fulford School pupil, Luke, said: “The Founders Club is an essential part of our new project. Whilst some of the build cost of the distillery will come from more traditional sources, we are looking to create a Whitby Distillery community, who will share in our whole exciting journey.

“We hope this community will play a crucial role in helping our dream to become a reality, whilst enjoying a whole range of benefits which will appeal to gin drinkers across the country, including shaping the taste of our future gins. Our aim is to raise £500,000, which would enable us to complete the distillery and the visitor centre in good time next year."

There are three different Founders Club membership packages, the Endeavour Package (from £230); the Resolution Package (from £80); and the Adventure Package (from £60).

Jess said: “The specific details of each package can be found on our website, www.whitbydistillery.com But it is worth highlighting the Endeavour Package, which includes the opportunity to have your name engraved in the heart of the distillery, the chance to become a member of the tasting panel and crafting our future products, unlimited tours of the distillery for family and friends and discounts on all gins.

“As Christmas approaches, we hope that one of the packages would make a wonderful present, especially this year when we all need cheering up. We trust that next year is going to be much happier and safer. Certainly, for us, it’s going to be tremendously exciting.”

Jess added: “Moving our distillery to Abbey Lands Farm is a game-changer for the business and will enable us to step up production, give us a tremendous platform for growth and introduce a new industry to Whitby."