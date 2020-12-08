A YORK-headquartered company has been ranked in 20th place in a league table of Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

VetPartners' place in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 reflects its 87 per cent rise in sales over the last three years to reach £349m in the year to June.

It is the fastest-growing group of veterinary practices.

VetPartners was founded in 2015 by CEO Jo Malone, who is among a record number of female entrepreneurs on this year’s list.

Mrs Malone, a qualified vet, poke of her pride at the group’s erformance and position in the Fast Track table following a tumultuous year for all UK businesses due to Covid-19.

Mrs Malone said: “Our position in the table is really positive news and reflects the considerable progress we continue to make as a business.

"Our acquisitions have fuelled our growth, and they look set to continue. We had the highest revenues and highest profit levels of all the 100 companies featured, so growing at that rate has not always been easy.

“This is a great tribute to our practice teams across the UK, who have faced huge challenges this year.

"Whilst we are pleased with this achievement, we are proudest of the dedication shown by our team members this year and last year.

"As we end 2020, we are focusing on what we can do as a business to ensure our colleagues in all of our practices and central teams can benefit from our success.

“This achievement reflects not only our strong financial performance, but the importance of responding to ever-evolving demands of clients.

"We are committed to providing an excellent experience for clients and outstanding care for patients, as well as being a great place to work, which is the foundation of success for any business.

“Due to Covid-19, this has been an incredibly challenging year for many businesses, including those in the veterinary sector, and I am incredibly proud of our practice teams who have worked under difficult circumstances and indeed the whole veterinary profession.

“This is an exciting time to be part of VetPartners as we are expanding all the time and we are preparing for further growth in France and Italy. We have lots more great things to come next year.”

VetPartners has 140 of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, farm and mixed veterinary practices, with 5,422 employees working in more than 400 sites across the UK and from its headquarters in York, making it the largest employer on the list.

The group diversified to include a small animal veterinary nursing school, an equine nursing school and locum agency, and also contains some of the UK’s leading production animal health businesses, including Biobest Laboratories, Kingshay Independent Dairy Specialists and Poultry Health Services.

In 2019, the group expanded into Europe with the addition of five veterinary practices in Italy and is anticipating further growth in both Italy and France in 2020.

VetPartners’ expansion is supported by leading international investment company, BC Partners, which has Euros 17 billion of assets under management in private equity and credit across the globe.