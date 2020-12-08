A £9.8 MILLION upgrade of the York-Harrogate railway line has been completed, boosting safety and allowing more trains to run.

The project has involved the modernisation of the signalling system, new safety measures at some level crossings and track layout changes which will allow two trains to enter Cattal railway station at the same time, removing a bottleneck.

It has been carried out by Network Rail and funded by North Yorkshire County Council and the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, supported by Government funding from the Local Growth Fund.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said the completion of the upgrades was 'fantastic news for passengers across North Yorkshire, creating a more modern, reliable and resilient railway for years to come.'

He said: “By enabling improved connections between Harrogate and York, as well as stations along the route, it will help this region build back better, boosting the local economy and supporting tourism.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the completion of the project was a 'day to be celebrated'. She said: "Greater connectivity will benefit the economies of York and Harrogate and all stops in between as well as provide vital infrastructure.

"Good public transport improves our environment, prevents congestion on our roads and supports our communities."

York council leader Keith Aspden said York was a crucial rail hub for the region and therefore, improving connections to the city was not only important for the local economy, but also for the economic success of the region.

"In addition to supporting our economic recovery from the pandemic and improving the journey’s for York residents who already use this line, this scheme also supports our ambition to provide local residents with better options to use sustainable transport across the region.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said the Cattal station work removed a bottleneck to future increases in capacity on the line.

"This means that the ability to increase services to and from York now exists whereas previously the infrastructure constrained that," he said.

Luke Espin, of Network Rail, said the work would enable more services to run in the future and was key to improving transport links for passengers.

“To allow this work to take place safely, there were some changes to train services, as well as short term road closures, and we’d like to thank all those who were impacted for their patience," he said.