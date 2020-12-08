A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has warned fundraisers of a possible scam, where people posing as a donation collection are attempting to take bank details.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has urged people to be vigilant and stated that they do not take part in door-to-door fundraising.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “We are keen to make the public aware that at Saint Catherine’s we do not engage in this method.
“Should you have someone approach you via this method and claim to be from Saint Catherine’s this will not be the case - please do not give them any money or personal banking information.
“All of our supporters will have ID or a letter of authority when fundraising for us but this will not include authority for door-to-door fundraising.”
Should you be suspicious you can contact the hospice on 01723 378406 or the police on 101.