ALMOST two thirds of adults in York are confused about where they can or can’t travel to within the UK tier system, according to a new report.
Travelodge organised a survey of 2,000 adults' views on the current travel arrangements within the UK. It said 28 per cent of residents in York reported they were completely clueless to how the tier system worked and 33 per cent said they would like more clarity on where they can holiday and travel to within the UK during the festive season.
The report also revealed despite most of England being in tier two, 65 per cent of York residents thought they were not allowed to travel or holiday in another tier two area.
"Interestingly 40 per cent of residents in York also believe they cannot travel or holiday in a tier one area," said a spokesperson.
"The report also revealed that 55 per cent of residents in York do want to take a short break at home this festive season so that they can safely see family and friends or take a Minication."
